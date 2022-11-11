ChainUp Advocates Transparency of Crypto Assets with Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves Solution

SINGAPORE - News Direct - 11 November 2022 - ChainUp, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced today that it will be providing crypto exchanges with a Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves solution to promote transparency of crypto assets.



A Merkle Tree is a cryptographic tool that enables the consolidation of large amounts of data into a single hash which acts as a cryptographic seal that “summarizes” all the inputted data. The Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves thus provides assurance to users by enabling quick, easy verification of a large volume of data, which in turn promotes transparency of the data.



Merkle Tree, as one of the core technologies of blockchain, is able to integrate a large amount of data into a single hash and efficiently verify the integrity of the data set. Therefore, as one of the main applications of Merkle Tree, Proof-of-Reserves not only provides users with fast asset security verification, but also improves the transparency of institutional reserves.



ChainUp provides businesses with end-to-end blockchain solutions covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support, with digital assets trading system as one of its key products.



Mr. Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp Group said, “Transparency is crucial for crypto exchanges to gain the trust of end-users and investors. Our latest Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves solution aims to support our existing clients and other industry players in showcasing that users’ fundings are secure and safe, and as a result, strengthen overall trust in the industry.”





About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.



For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.