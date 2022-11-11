Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/11 15:25
Smoke rises from the Butachimie plant in Chalempe, eastern France, Tuesday, Nov.8, 2022. Just back from the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, French Presi...
The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", poses for a photo at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dak...
Ikaria Angel bulk cargo ship, which departed from Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, sails under 15th July Martyrs bridge over the Bosphorus as runners ta...
Maasai children stand beside a zebra that local residents said died due to drought, as they graze their cattle at Ilangeruani village, near Lake Magad...
A caviar vendor waits for customers inside a market during a power outage in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue...
A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
Migrants show placards demanding the disembark for all as the wait aboard of the Norway-flagged Geo Barents rescue ship , in Catania's port, Sicily, s...
Democratic Republic of the Congo youth get the first steps of basic military training in Goma, eastern Congo, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. More than 3,000 ne...
People ride a tram, with the St. Olaf's church tower in the background, in Tallinn, Estonia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Trees stand in a small park in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A woman takes a ride in a ferry crossing the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Enthusiasts dressed in historical costumes enjoy a ride on their penny-farthing bicycles during their traditional race in Prague, Czech Republic, Satu...
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk out of York Minster as they go to unveil a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Yo...
Signs in Ukrainian show the direction to parking and public transport inside the temporary refugee shelter at the former airport Tegel in Berlin, Germ...

NOV. 4-10, 2022

The environment and climate change were in the spotlight this week, from a U.N. summit in Egypt and French President Macron urging France’s industries to reduce greenhouse emissions within the next decade to a “Plastic Man,” an environmental activist posing on the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, littered with trash and plastics. In Kenya, elephants and endangered zebras are dying during East Africa's worst drought in decades.

Ukraine’s power stations are under continued shelling, causing outages all over the country. There was a show of force from Congo’s military as it began training recruits in Goma to fight against M23 rebels.

Italy initially refused to accept migrants rescued by charities in the Mediterranean, but later allowed them to disembark in Sicily. In Germany, meanwhile, a disused airport has been turned into a refugee center.

A traditional race in Prague saw enthusiasts riding penny-farthing bicycles, while in northern England a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Jerome Delay, Chief Photographer, Johannesburg.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com