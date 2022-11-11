Slovakia backs Taiwan at UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Slovakia National Council’s foreign affairs committee has passed a resolution supporting Taiwan's participation in the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The resolution acknowledged that Taiwan’s exclusion from the UNFCCC prevents it from sharing resources, expertise, and valuable experience with other nations in order to achieve the world vision of zero emissions, according to a press release issued by Taiwan's representative office in Slovakia. The committee expressed its full support for Taiwan's “professional, pragmatic, and constructive participation” in the convention.

Taiwan's representative to Slovakia, Li Nan-yang (李南陽), said Taiwan is the 16th largest economy in the world and has the desire and ability to work alongside international partners to implement net zero emissions policies and ensure a sustainable environment for future generations.

Earlier this year, the National Council’s foreign affairs, European affairs, and health committees passed four resolutions advocating Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly and the International Civil Aviation Organization.