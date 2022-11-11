Alexa
Taiwan's TSMC seeks domestic neon production due to supply chain concerns

Chip company hoping to have more neon gas made within Taiwan in three to five years

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/11 15:28
TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is looking to have more domestic suppliers provide neon gas amid supply chain disruptions stemming from the war in Ukraine.

Nikkei reported that TSMC is working with several Taiwan gas suppliers to look into the possibility of producing neon gas domestically in three to five years. The move is part of the company’s plan to secure supply chains, in addition to helping TSMC cut back its carbon emissions.

Ukrainian producers were responsible for around 50% of chip-grade supplies of neon gas, which is vital to the semiconductor manufacturing process, the report noted. These supplies have been disrupted due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which in turn has caused neon prices to rise.

TSMC told the outlet that it is working with suppliers to domestically produce some of its neon gas needs and that it is in the process of procuring equipment. The company is hoping to shore up its supply chain by having more sources to supply neon.

However, the plan is not to have all the gas produced domestically as it would be too costly and unrealistic, Nikkei said.
