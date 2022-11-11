Peterson sparks USC to 96-58 romp over Alabama State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Southern Cal cruised to a 96-58 victory over Alabama State on Thursday night.

Peterson sank 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for USC (1-1). He added six rebounds and six assists.

Boogie Ellis hit a pair of 3s and scored 15 for the Trojans, adding four assists and seven steals. Reese Dixon-Waters totaled 13 points. Joshua Morgan scored 11, while Thomas Malik had 10 points off the bench. Reserve Tre White had 12 rebounds to go with six points.

Duane Posey topped Alabama State with 12 points. Christian McCray contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

It was the first matchup between the Hornets and Trojans. USC shot 55.4% from the floor with the starters connecting at a 63.4% clip (26 of 41).

Although USC lost to Florida Gulf Coast 74-61 to open the season, the Trojans are on the best run in program history with 73 wins the previous three seasons. USC is coming off a 26-8 season, tying the school record for wins with a third-place finish in the Pac-12.

