Caldwell leads Lindenwood over Hannibal-LaGrange 85-58

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Caldwell Jr.’s 20 points helped Lindenwood defeat NAIA-member Hannibal-La Grange 85-58 on Thursday night.

Caldwell also contributed seven assists for the Lions (1-1). Brandon Trimble added 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had four steals. Chris Childs recorded 14 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

Joe McBride led the Trojans in scoring with 25 points. Bryce Stark added eight points and two blocks for Hannibal-La Grange. In addition, Janssen Flotow had seven points.

NEXT UP

Lindenwood visits Missouri in its next matchup on Sunday.

