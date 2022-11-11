Taiwan adds 20,269 local COVID cases, expands free test kits to schoolchildren

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 20,269 local COVID cases on Friday (Nov. 11), with 37 imported cases and 62 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by approximately 26.4% compared to the same day last week.

At Friday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced the expansion of giving out free at-home COVID test kits to underprivileged families, lower-income and middle-income households, and elementary school students nationwide. Each is entitled to five sets of free test kits.

To facilitate logistics and speed up the distribution process, the test kits will be delivered to schools for students rather than having their parents go to designated pharmacies to get the test kits, Wang added.

Local cases

Local cases included 9,144 males and 11,107 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 18 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 3,225 cases, 2,844 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,659 in Taichung City, 2,023 in Taoyuan City, 1,988 in Tainan City, 1,683 in Taipei City, 1,131 in Changhua County, 652 in Pingtung County, 555 Yunlin County, 523 in Hsinchu County, 473 in Miaoli County, 447 in Hsinchu City, 402 in Chiayi County, 378 in Nantou County, 296 in Yilan County, 293 in Chiayi City, 269 in Keelung City, 177 in Hualien County, 135 in Taitung County, 58 in Penghu County, 52 in Kinmen County, and 6 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 37 imported cases included 18 males and 19 females, ranging in age from their 10s to 70s.

COVID deaths

The 62 deaths included 36 males and 26 females, ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 60 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 35 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,996,490 cases, of which 7,959,591 were local and 36,845 were imported. So far, 13,441 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.