Records has 23 & 10 as Colgate tops Brown 77-68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Keegan Records had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Colgate’s 77-68 victory over Brown on Thursday night.

Tucker Richardson scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five assists for the Raiders (1-1). Sam Thomson recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.

The Bears (0-2) were led in scoring by Nana Owusu-Anane, who finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Paxson Wojcik added 12 points and seven rebounds for Brown. In addition, Dan Friday had 11 points and three steals.

