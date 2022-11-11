Field Service Management Market to Create Favorable Opportunities for investors 2022 to 2030

Global Field Service Management Market valued approximately USD 2 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Few factors such as growing customer satisfaction, rising number of field operations in oil & gas, manufacturing, and minimize operational costs are the key drivers of the market growth. Internet of Things offer several opportunities for the market growth. However, the growth is likely to be hampered by the concern over data security. Moreover, the market is likely to face restraint due to the increasing costs of field service management solutions.

Field Service Management is managing company’s resources employed at client’s property, rather than company’s property. Its example, locating of vehicles, managing worker’s activities, scheduling and dispatching of work, accounting, billing and others. There are several benefits of field service management software such as growing revenue, better resource allocation and co-ordination and reduction of cost. This software also helps in the billing, statement of work and offer oversight.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Solution

o Customer Management

o Work Order Management

o Inventory Management

o Service Contract Management

o Tracking & Performance Management

> Services

o Implementation

o Support & Training

o Consulting

By Deployment:

> Control

> On-Premises

By Organization Size:

> Small & Medium-Size Enterprises (SMEs)

> Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical:

> Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

> Telecom & IT

> Manufacturing

> Healthcare &Life Science

> Consumer Goods & Retails

> Transportation & Logistics

> Contraction & Real Estate

> Energy & Utilities

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market-

Accruent, Acumatica, Astea, Clicksoftware, Comarch, Connected My World, Coresystems, Fieldaware, Geoconcept, IBM Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Field Service Management Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

