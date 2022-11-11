Internet of Things Market Size, Major Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2022 to 2030

Internet of Things Market valued approximately USD 171 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is driven by growth of Wireless Networking technologies, rising adoption of cloud platform, and increasing demand for connected devices. Moreover, other factors such as increasing internet and smart phone penetration across the world, increasing demand for smart electronics are fueling growth in the market.

The regional paradigm of global Internet of Things Market is dominated by North America which is currently holding 32% of the total revenue share in 2016. Early adoption of technology in various industry verticals is the primary reason for growth. With these developments, the Internet of Things market in North America has gained a significant share. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for automation by the manufacturing industry and government initiative to develop smart infrastructure are the primary growth drivers in the APAC region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform

> Device Management

> Application Management

> Network Management

By Software Solution:

> Real-Time Streaming Analysis

> Security

> Data Management

> Remote Monitoring

> Network Bandwidth Management

By Application Area

> Building and Home Automation

> Smart Energy and Utilities

> Smart Manufacturing

> Connected Logistics

> Smart Retail

> Connected Health

> Smart Mobility and Transportation

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market :

Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, PTC Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise., Amazon Web Service, Inc., Bosch Software Innovation, GmbH, General Electric Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Internet of Things in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

