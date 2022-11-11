Blockchain Technology Market Size 2022, Strategy, Survey and Recent Trends 2022 to 2030

Blockchain Technology Market valued approximately USD 350 million in 2016 is anticipated to reach up to USD 10.5 billion growing with a lucrative growth rate of more than 50% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview



The market growth is attributed to increasing penetration of cryptocurrency and ICO, growing adoption of blockchain-as-a-service, block chain to enable faster transactions, Moreover, rising adoption of the Blockchain Technology for Payments, Smart Contracts, and Digital Identities are creating significant opportunity for global blockchain technology market. On the basis of providers segment global blockchain technology market is segmented into application and solution provider, middleware provider, infrastructure and protocols provider. Currently the market is dominated by application and solution provider segment, which is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Application and solution provider are offering secured and more efficient transaction and hence adding significant value to the business.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Providers:

> Application & Solution Provider

> Middleware Provider

> Infrastructure & Protocols Provider

By Application:

> Payments

> Exchanges

> Smart Contracts

> Documentation

> Digital Identity

> Supply Chain Management

> Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market ;

BTL Group Ltd.,

Chain, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited., Deloitte Touch Tohmastu Limited., Digital Asset Holding, LLC., Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI), IBM Corporation, The Linux Foundation, Microsoft Corporation, Monax Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Blockchain Technology Market Analysis in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

