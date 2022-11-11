Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share, Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2022-2030

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market valued approximately USD 16 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

Artificial intelligence helps the businesses to use resources effectively and efficiently and in turn, leads to better ROI for the existing stakeholders. Many organizations which low and middle-income range are has started to get benefits from AI’s capabilities, converting into greater opportunities for small entrepreneurs to develop new business. AI is considered as next marvelous technological development, just like the revolutionary of industries, the computer era, and emergence smartphone technology. Moreover, the advent of image, face and voice recognition technologies are likely to catapult the market growth in the 21st generation.

The Asia Pacific AI market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the rapid improvement in Data Storage capacity, high computing power, great output and processing which leads to a good contribution to the growth of artificial intelligence technology in the end-user organization such as automotive and healthcare. Particularly in healthcare, Artificial Intelligence (AI), is expected to bring revolutionary changes in terms of reduction in terms of healthcare cost reduction and quality treatment in the region.

This report defines, describe, and forecast the overall market segmented on the basis of components, technologies, end-use industries, and regions. It analyzes the markets with the respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the artificial intelligence market, opportunities in the markets through various stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It also analyzes the various strategic development, merger and acquisition, product launches, and main research and development in artificial intelligence market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Hardware

> Software

> Services

By Technology:

> Deep Learning

> Machine Learning

> Natural Language Processing (NPL)

> Market Vision

By End-Use:

> Healthcare

> BFSI

> Law

> Retail

> Advertising & Media

> Automotive & Transportation

> Agriculture

> Manufacturing

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, NVIDIA CORPORATION, IBM Corporation, AiCure, IRIS AI. , ARM Ltd., Clarifai Inc., Google Inc., iCarbonX , Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

