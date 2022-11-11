Machine Vision Market Size, SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Machine Vision Market valued approximately USD 8.5 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

The machine vision market is growing due to growing requirements for quality inspection and surge in demand for vision-guided robotic systems in food and packaging, pharmaceutical, automotive, and industrial sectors and automation across verticals, and increasing demand for application particular for machine vision systems. However different requirements of end users are major factor restraining the growth of the market.

Machine vision includes the ability of a computer to inspect, observe, and scrutinize the work presentation by engaging one or more video cameras, and analog to digital conversion and digital signal processing. Machine vision helps in supervising work environments. It provides features such as robotic guidance, process control, and automatic inspection in industrial applications. Manufacturing and production activities are becoming complicated, creating difficulties and rising unreliability for the human to deeply detect, observe, and inspect production activities.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

> PC based

> Smart camera based

By Application:

> Quality & Inspection

> Positioning & Guidance

> Measurement

> Identification

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, LMI Technologies, Microscan System, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Sick AG, Tordivel AS

Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Machine Vision Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

