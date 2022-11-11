Batchelder scores 24 to lead Holy Cross past Dean 85-71

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Will Batchelder’s 24 points helped Holy Cross defeat Division III-member Dean 85-71 on Thursday night.

Batchelder shot 8 for 17, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Crusaders (1-1). Gerrale Gates scored 18 points while finishing 9 of 16 from the floor, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Caleb Kenney recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

AJ Weston led the Bulldogs (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Malik Spearman added 10 points and eight rebounds for Dean. In addition, Nick Grant had 10 points and four steals.

NEXT UP

Holy Cross visits Creighton in its next matchup on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.