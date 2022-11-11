Obeng-Mensah leads UMBC in romp past Penn State York, 92-65

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help UMBC defeat Penn State-York 92-65 on Thursday night.

Jacob Boonyasith scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field for the Retrievers (1-1). Colton Lawrence recorded 13 points and went 6 of 9 from the field.

The Nittany Lions (0-1) were led in scoring by Deriq Brown, who finished with 20 points and two blocks. D’Andre Davis added 10 points for Penn State-York. John John Gillespie also had 10 points.

UMBC hosts Princeton in its next matchup on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.