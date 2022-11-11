Reese sparks Maryland to 71-51 victory over Western Carolina

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sophomore Julian Reese finished with career highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to power Maryland to a 71-51 victory over Western Carolina on Thursday night.

Reese sank 7 of 9 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws, picking up his first career double-double. The Terrapins improved to 2-0 under Kevin Willard, who was the head coach at Seton Hall from 2010-22.

Jahmir Young added 16 points for Maryland, while Hakim Hart scored 10. The Terrapins shot 44.3% overall but just 10.5% from 3-point range (2 of 19). The Terps had just 10 assists on 27 baskets.

Tyzhaun Claude topped the Catamounts (0-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Western Carolina shot just 27% overall but made 7 of 28 from distance.

Maryland held Niagara without a 3-pointer in a season-opening 71-49 victory. Western Carolina didn't surpass 50 points until Marcus Kell buried a 3 with 27 seconds left to play.

It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2005. Maryland is 3-0 all-time versus the Catamounts.

__

