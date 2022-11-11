Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/11 11:19
Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 26 Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 10).

Of the 26 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, while four Shenyang J-16 fighter planes crossed the line in the southwest corner of the zone.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone were monitored in the southwest sector of the ADIZ as well. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 233 military aircraft and 35 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Flight paths of eight out of 26 Chinese aircraft on Nov. 10. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 18 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 18 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/11/10 10:31
Taiwan tracks 21 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 21 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/11/09 09:18
Taiwan tracks 63 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 63 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country
2022/11/08 09:28
46 Chinese warplanes, 4 warships tracked around Taiwan
46 Chinese warplanes, 4 warships tracked around Taiwan
2022/11/06 21:39
Taiwan tracks 27 military aircraft, 4 naval ships from China
Taiwan tracks 27 military aircraft, 4 naval ships from China
2022/11/04 19:26