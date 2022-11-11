Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 26 Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 10).

Of the 26 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, while four Shenyang J-16 fighter planes crossed the line in the southwest corner of the zone.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone were monitored in the southwest sector of the ADIZ as well. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 233 military aircraft and 35 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.