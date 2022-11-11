Taiwan president to join Zelensky, Bush in conference on freedom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is scheduled to give virtual remarks at the “Struggle for Freedom” conference hosted by the George W. Bush Institute on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

The event was organized in partnership with Freedom House and the National Endowment for Democracy. It will gather activists, experts, and leaders at the Bush Institute in Dallas, Texas to “assess threats to freedom and offer recommendations on ways to advance the cause of liberty,” according to the George W. Bush Institute.

Discussions will cover topics including the global struggle for freedom, pushing back against the authoritarian threat, the impact of emerging technologies, and how the U.S. can help support democracy and human rights abroad.

“Freedom is under attack worldwide as many countries contend with democratic backsliding and authoritarian regimes flex their muscles in and beyond their own borders,” the institute wrote on the event’s introduction page.

"This is most visible in Ukraine following Vladimir Putin’s unjustified decision to invade the country in February. The possibility of an attack by the People’s Republic of China against democratic Taiwan remains a concern as well.”

“Now is the moment to reaffirm and expand our commitment to the democratic principles that have enshrined individual, political, and economic rights in free societies. Such principles have fostered relative peace and prosperity previously unknown throughout human history. They also fuel hope for the oppressed,” the event's website added.

A featured conversation between former U.S. President George W. Bush and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the latter of whom will attend online, will be supplemented by Tsai’s remarks.

The conference will be livestreamed online for free. Virtual attendees must register by Tuesday (Nov. 15).