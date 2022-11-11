HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 November 2022 - On November 6, 2022, The Shenzhen Talent Affairs Leading Group Office, the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong, InvestHK, and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China jointly held the 9th Shenzhen-Hong Kong (Qianhai) Talent Cooperation Annual Meeting and Shenzhen-Hong Kong joint "Talent Attraction" event.



Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong and the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority Announced the "2023 Shenzhen-Hong Kong Joint Talent Attraction Plan"

Mr Chris Sun, JP, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, said in his video speech that Hong Kong is very positive on talent attraction. Hong Kong will continue to strengthen talent exchanges and cooperation with Qianhai, Shenzhen and other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, to build it into a national talent highland.



Shenzhen-Hong Kong Joint Attraction for Global Talents



Mr. MOK Ka Wai, Chief Immigration Officer of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong, introduced Hong Kong's latest talent attraction policies, including the launch of the Top Talent Pass Scheme, the optimization of the talent immigration plan, the establishment of talent service windows and other measures. He emphasized that various innovative talent policies will be launched and the details of the measures to be optimized in the future.



Liang Ke, deputy secretary of the Party working committee of the Qianhai cooperation zone, introduced Qianhai's talent attraction policy, including creating a comprehensive talent ecology, building a high-level talent platform and providing international public services. Qianhai plans to launch the "Global Modern Service Industry Talent Clustering Plan" and implement measures such as announcing the modern service industry talent list and establishing a "fast track" for talents in the list.



Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong and the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority announced the "2023 Shenzhen-Hong Kong Joint Talent Attraction Plan". They plan to organize talent attraction activities in the coming year and invite talent experts and corporate executives to participate. Through policy presentations, roundtable dialogues, talent salons and other forms, it is expected to promote the exchange and communication of talents in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and attract more international talents to develop their career in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.



Shenzhen-Hong Kong talent cooperation gains substantial achievement



Hong Kong and Shenzhen continuously cooperate on talent attraction and gained substantial achievement in optimizing the cooperation mechanism, strengthening the provision of resources, and jointly attracting and nurturing talents.



On establishing a cooperation mechanism for talents attraction, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong, Invest Hong Kong and other departments will work closely with Shenzhen Qianhai and other regions to create a smooth two-way talent flow, and jointly organize overseas presentations, talent hunting and other activities.



In terms of jointly carrying out talent attraction activities, in 2022, Hong Kong business associations, human resources institutions, universities, scientific research institutes, etc., have jointly organized seminars with Qianhai to introduce the business environment, development prospects and supporting services of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to the world. The seminars have attracted more than 150 foreign and Hong Kong-funded enterprises and more than 300 corporate executives.



To build a joint talent-attracting and nurturing platform, Hong Kong government departments, social institutions, industry organizations, universities and scientific research institutes actively cooperate with Shenzhen Qianhai and other regions to provide a suitable environment, sufficient opportunities and space for the growth and development of talents. The measures include: promoting the establishment of Hong Kong talent platforms, such as the Qianhai Institute of Smart Transportation of the University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Youth Federation to jointly nurture young scientific and technological talents; organizing a series of activities, such as "Business Leaders Forum", "Technology Enterprises Going Overseas", "Bay Area Science and Technology Innovation Camp", providing a platform for communication and cooperation for executives of more than 200 Shenzhen and Hong Kong enterprises; supporting the update of the Qianhai Hong Kong and Macau Youth Recruitment Plan, with a total of 4,514 positions released so far. Through the plan, 260 Hong Kong and Macau youths have successfully joined key enterprises in Qianhai such as Tencent, SF Express, WeBank, etc.



The event attracted various types of talent representatives' physical participation, including corporate executives, representatives of international consulting or headhunting companies, and corporate representatives of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. In addition, the conference has attracted more than 4,000 online viewers from Japan, Russia, Hong Kong and Macau.



Hashtag: #ShenzhenQianhaiAuthority #ShenzhenHongKongCooperation #2023Shenzhen-HongKongJointTalentAttractionPlan #TalentPolicies



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Qianhai International Liaison Services Ltd

Established in August 2014, Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited is a window company of the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority servicing Hong Kong. We shoulder the responsibilities "to foster industrial collaboration, talent exchange, legal cooperation and co-development proposal, and to serve Hong Kong people and enterprises" and make "Support Hong Kong, Service mainland, Face the world" its mission. The "Qianhai e-Services Hong Kong-Macao Station" is now operated by the company, offering 223 free services to Hong Kong and Macao individuals to handle government services without travelling to Qianhai, including business registration, tax-related services,



