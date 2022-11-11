Taipei Grand Mosque under repair as city promotes cultural diversity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Grand Mosque is being renovated in a city-government-sponsored project that underscores the historical and religious significance of the landmark.

Built in 1958 and designated as a historic building in 1999, the mosque is one of the most important Islamic edifices in the capital of Taiwan. It is the work of Yang Cho-cheng (楊卓成), an architect known for many prominent structures, including the Grand Hotel and Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

Having stood for over six decades, the mosque is in bad need of repair and a restoration project began in 2018. The work will cost an estimated NT$31 million (US$985,987), with NT$15.2 million to be footed by the Department of Cultural Affairs.

In an event on Thursday (Nov. 10), Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said he was “inspecting” the progress of the overhaul, which will be implemented in two phases and is slated for completion in May 2023.

Taipei Grand Mosque has been visited by dignitaries from Islamic countries, including the kings of Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Lauding it as a symbol of Taipei’s effort to promote cultural inclusivity, Ko said Taipei has been endeavoring to create a Muslim-friendly environment. Examples include hosting the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, as the city has a growing number of migrant workers, students, and business people from the Muslim world.



Taipei Grand Mosque. (Taipei City Government photo)