Nifty Games® Launches NBA® Clash™ For Mobile; NBA® Stars Jaylen Brown & Jamal Murray Named as Highlight Athletes

Pick from the Top NBA® Players to Create Your Own Unstoppable Team

Lafayette, CA - News Direct - 10 November 2022 - Nifty Games™ announced today the launch ofon iOS™ and Android™ platforms with NBAstars Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray featured as highlight athletes. Brown and Murray, alongside the full roster of NBAplayers bring a new level of intensity to mobile with exclusive special abilities that pack a big punch!Licensed by the NBA® and NBPA,is an action-packed mobile game that’s a must-play for armchair power forwards, casual hoops fans and sports fanatics looking for intense basketball action. Featuring all 30 NBA® teams and over 100 individual players,is a quick-session, real-time PVP mobile game, designed with highly intuitive controls and eye-popping visuals. Gamers worldwide will be able to compete head-to-head in 3-on-3 games, featuring first to eleven scoring.“It’s tip-off time,” says Jon Middleton, CEO of Nifty Games™. “We’ve designedto bring the intense, fast-paced action of the NBA® to life on mobile from the ground up. Gamers will be fired up to face off head-to-head with custom teams of their favorite NBA players to rain down three’s, break ankles and wreck rims against friends and opponents around the world. Nifty Games™ is excited to have NBA® stars Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray join the team as our highlight players and deliver the best mobile sports game ever!”Commenting on the launch ofJaylen Brown, shooting guard for the Boston Celtics™ said, “Being able to play basketball on mobile devices wherever I am in the world is pretty cool. The game has a lot of action and is fast paced. I like that the fans can enjoy the game of basketball through a mobile experience and I’m excited to be part of it. The guys at Nifty Games™ did a really nice job.”Point guard for the Denver Nuggets™, Jamal Murray, commented, “Ever since I was a kid all I wanted to do was play basketball - and now I can also do it on mobile thanks to the guys at Nifty Games™ who’ve created a fun, fast-paced NBA® experience that can be played at anytime, anywhere.”Fans and gamers can playnow by visiting the iOS™ and Android™ platforms. For more information, visit www.nbaclash.com and @NBAClash on TwitterHashtag: #NiftyGames

About Nifty Games

Nifty Games is a mobile-first developer and publisher of quick-session, head-to-head sports games. To date, the company has raised funding from leading sports, video game, and technology focused investors. The company is based in California. Learn more at www.niftygamesinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NiftyGames.



All copyrights, trademarks, logos and brands are property of their respective owners.