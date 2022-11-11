No. 20 Notre Dame faces Navy as series visits Baltimore

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3, No. 20 CFP) at Navy (3-6), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (ABC)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Notre Dame by 15 1/2

Series record: Notre Dame leads 80-13-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Irish earned a signature win in their first full season under coach Marcus Freeman when they beat Clemson last weekend. Now they have to show they can avoid a letdown when they face the Midshipmen. Notre Dame has already lost to Marshall and Stanford this year, so the Irish should understand that it's dangerous to overlook teams.

KEY MATCHUP

Navy's option offense against Notre Dame's defensive front. This is always the challenge for Navy's opponents. Notre Dame faces the Midshipmen regularly, but the Navy system can still present problems if teams aren't well prepared. It's an interesting test for Freeman and his staff.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Notre Dame: RB Audric Estimé is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games against Syracuse and Clemson. The last Irish player to do it three straight games was Tony Jones Jr. in 2019.

Navy: QB Xavier Arline took over after starter Tai Lavatai went down two weekends ago to a season-ending knee injury. Arline scored the winning touchdown in that game, then ran for 87 yards in a loss to Cincinnati last week. Arline is also a starter on the lacrosse team.

FACTS & FIGURES

Navy has won four of the past 14 games in the series after losing 43 in a row. ... This is the 23rd Notre Dame-Navy game played in Baltimore. The Irish are 18-4 and haven’t lost one since 1956 at Memorial Stadium. ... Notre Dame has blocked six punts this season, including four in the past three games. ... Navy's most recent victory over a Top 25 team came Nov. 23, 2019, against No. 21 SMU.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2