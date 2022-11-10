Brussels: Knife-wielding man kills police officer

A knife-wielding man attacked and killed a police officer in Brussels on Thursday evening, police said.

Police are looking into the act as possibly a terrorist attack, judicial officials told reporters.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the attack showed the kind of risk police officers face in their jobs.

"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens," De Croo said. "Today's tragedy demonstrates this once again," he added.

What do we know?

The suspected attacker was shot and "neutralized" after the stabbing and taken to the hospital, according to police officials.

After one of the police officers was attacked, colleagues called for reinforcements. "An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker," police said.

The attack took place around 7:15 p.m. local time (1815 GMT).

Another officer injured

While one of the officers died, another was injured and has been taken to the hospital, Belgium's Le Soir newspaper said, citing police.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said she was coordinating the response to the attack with Brussel's mayor, police chief and security services.

"Such violence against our people is unacceptable," she said.

Le Soir said the officer who died was stabbed in the neck and died from his injuries.

Terror attacks heightened during 2016 and 2018

Police officers last classified a terror attack as having taken place in Belgium in 2018 in the eastern city of Liege, where a man shot dead two police officers and a student before being gunned down by police.

Additionally, trial proceedings for those accused of the 2016 Brussels terror attacks, where 32 people were killed and more than 340 injured in coordinated suicide bombings claimed by the so-called Islamic State group, are currently underway.

rm/rc (AP, AFP)