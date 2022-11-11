Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday.

Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games.

The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-year contract, was expected after Kiermaier was limited by to 63 games this year. He last played on July 9 in Cincinnati and had season-ending surgery on his left hip in August.

Kiermaier, a Gold Glove winner in 2015, 2016 and 2019, hit .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs this year. He appeared in 29 postseason game for the Rays, batting .220 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

