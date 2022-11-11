F1's Norris recovering from suspected food poisoning

SAO PAULO (AP) — Formula One driver Lando Norris was recovering at his hotel from suspected food poisoning on Thursday ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

His McLaren team said on social media that Norris was expected at the track on Friday for free practice, and did not give more details about his health.

Norris was seventh in the drivers’ championship, 76 points ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo of Australia. Ricciardo was at Interlagos in the morning to work with team staffers.

Norris attended a soccer match in Sao Paulo on Wednesday night. The Briton was a special guest to see newly crowned Brazilian champion Palmeiras beat America 2-1. Norris did not speak to the media at Parque Stadium but took pictures with club chairwoman Leila Pereira and coach Abel Ferreira.

Friday's free practice could be key for Norris ahead of Saturday's sprint race, which will set the grid for the grand prix. Weather forecasts show a high possibility of rain on race day Sunday.

___

