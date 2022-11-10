Ireland to debut Loughman among 9 changes for Fiji test

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland promoted fringe players to face Fiji on Saturday at Lansdowne Road after changing nine from the side which beat South Africa.

The likes of captain Jonathan Sexton, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Hugo Keenan have been rested after the 19-16 success against Springboks with Australia to come next week.

Munster loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman will make his test debut beside tighthead Tadgh Furlong, the first prop to captain Ireland in 15 years.

Two more could make their debuts off the bench: Connacht lock Cian Prendergast and Munster flyhalf Jack Crowley.

The pair and Loughman played in Ireland A's heavy loss to an All Blacks XV in Dublin last Friday, along with back-rower Max Deegan, who has one cap from the 2020 Six Nations off the bench.

Hooker Rob Herring and lock Kieran Treadwell have come into the tight five, and the back row has inexperienced openside flanker Nick Timoney beside No. 8 Jack Conan and the shifted Caelan Doris.

Jamison Gibson-Park, who replaced an injured Conor Murray during the South Africa test, will be passing to flyhalf Joey Carbery, in for Sexton.

Robbie Henshaw, a late withdrawal from the South Africa game because of a tight hamstring, was picked again in midfield beside Stuart McCloskey, who stood in for Henshaw last weekend.

Jimmy O'Brien, another beneficiary of Henshaw's exit last week by making his debut off the bench for McCloskey, will start at fullback.

Ireland has won all four previous tests against Fiji, all in Dublin, but they haven't met in five years.

Fiji started its European tour by losing to Scotland 28-12 at Murrayfield last weekend.

Ireland: Jimmy O’Brien, Robert Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen, Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Nick Timoney, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Beirne, Kieran Treadwell, Tadhg Furlong (captain), Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman. Reserves: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Cian Prendergast, Max Deegan, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose.

