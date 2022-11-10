ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 9 9 0 0 0 18 43 21 Newfoundland 8 7 0 1 0 15 34 18 Maine 8 4 4 0 0 8 26 23 Reading 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 24 Trois-Rivieres 8 2 5 1 0 5 20 35 Adirondack 6 1 4 1 0 3 17 24 Norfolk 9 1 8 0 0 2 19 42

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Savannah 6 5 1 0 0 10 26 17 South Carolina 7 5 2 0 0 10 37 27 Florida 6 4 2 0 0 8 19 13 Atlanta 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 19 Greenville 7 3 3 1 0 7 22 23 Jacksonville 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 17 Orlando 6 1 4 1 0 3 16 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 6 5 0 0 1 11 24 10 Indy 6 5 1 0 0 10 27 15 Toledo 6 3 2 0 1 7 17 17 Wheeling 7 3 4 0 0 6 16 21 Kalamazoo 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 19 Fort Wayne 6 1 3 1 1 4 21 34 Iowa 7 1 6 0 0 2 20 32

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 15 Utah 8 5 3 0 0 10 24 23 Wichita 7 4 2 1 0 9 19 20 Kansas City 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 22 Rapid City 8 3 5 0 0 6 20 27 Tulsa 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 18 Allen 6 2 3 1 0 5 15 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Wheeling 4, Toledo 3

Utah 3, Allen 2

Rapid City 4, Idaho 2

Thursday's Games

Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Norfolk at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.