AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/10 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 11 8 1 1 1 18 30 24
Bridgeport 10 7 2 1 0 15 40 30
WB/Scranton 9 6 2 1 0 13 24 17
Hershey 9 5 2 2 0 12 24 21
Charlotte 9 5 2 1 1 12 24 25
Springfield 11 5 4 0 2 12 34 31
Hartford 9 3 4 1 1 8 22 31
Lehigh Valley 9 3 5 1 0 7 22 30
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 28
Rochester 11 7 4 0 0 14 37 34
Cleveland 11 6 5 0 0 12 38 41
Belleville 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 41
Utica 8 3 4 0 1 7 19 20
Syracuse 11 2 6 1 2 7 35 43
Laval 11 2 6 3 0 7 34 43
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 31
Manitoba 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 23
Texas 12 5 4 2 1 13 36 33
Grand Rapids 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 46
Rockford 9 4 4 0 1 9 34 35
Chicago 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30
Iowa 9 3 3 1 2 9 28 31
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 9 7 2 0 0 14 33 21
Tucson 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 21
Colorado 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 32
Bakersfield 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28
Coachella Valley 8 5 3 0 0 10 33 29
Calgary 10 5 5 0 0 10 37 33
Abbotsford 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 31
San Jose 9 4 4 0 1 9 21 29
San Diego 11 4 7 0 0 8 34 38
Henderson 11 2 9 0 0 4 25 41

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 5, Grand Rapids 2

Hartford 2, Springfield 1

Rochester 3, Syracuse 1

Colorado 2, Texas 1

Thursday's Games

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.