All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 11 8 1 1 1 18 30 24 Bridgeport 10 7 2 1 0 15 40 30 WB/Scranton 9 6 2 1 0 13 24 17 Hershey 9 5 2 2 0 12 24 21 Charlotte 9 5 2 1 1 12 24 25 Springfield 11 5 4 0 2 12 34 31 Hartford 9 3 4 1 1 8 22 31 Lehigh Valley 9 3 5 1 0 7 22 30

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 28 Rochester 11 7 4 0 0 14 37 34 Cleveland 11 6 5 0 0 12 38 41 Belleville 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 41 Utica 8 3 4 0 1 7 19 20 Syracuse 11 2 6 1 2 7 35 43 Laval 11 2 6 3 0 7 34 43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 31 Manitoba 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 23 Texas 12 5 4 2 1 13 36 33 Grand Rapids 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 46 Rockford 9 4 4 0 1 9 34 35 Chicago 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30 Iowa 9 3 3 1 2 9 28 31

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 9 7 2 0 0 14 33 21 Tucson 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 21 Colorado 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 32 Bakersfield 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28 Coachella Valley 8 5 3 0 0 10 33 29 Calgary 10 5 5 0 0 10 37 33 Abbotsford 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 31 San Jose 9 4 4 0 1 9 21 29 San Diego 11 4 7 0 0 8 34 38 Henderson 11 2 9 0 0 4 25 41

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 5, Grand Rapids 2

Hartford 2, Springfield 1

Rochester 3, Syracuse 1

Colorado 2, Texas 1

Thursday's Games

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.