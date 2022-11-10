NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118 Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224 N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176 New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 149 158 Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183 Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178 Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 243 189 L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192

South

W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 217 225 Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164 New Orleans 3 6 0 .333 212 227 Carolina 2 7 0 .222 179 228

North

W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216 Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188 Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147 L.A. Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173 Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241

___

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.