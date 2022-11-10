France unchanged for world champion Springboks

PARIS (AP) — France is unchanged for Saturday’s rugby test against world champion South Africa in Marseille from the side which eked a last-gasp 30-29 victory over Australia.

That victory in Paris was France's 11th straight, breaking its record from the 1930s. Under Fabien Galthie's leadership, France has reclaimed the Six Nations title and beaten New Zealand, but it has not yet faced the world champion Springboks.

“We’re happy with how the team played against Australia. Now we want to test ourselves against the world champions," Galthie said when announcing his team on Thursday. “We’re ready to play differently against a team that plays differently to Australia. That’s the challenge awaiting us."

Right winger Damian Penaud, who scored the late match-winning try against the Wallabies, will be France's main try-scoring threat. Romain Ntamack keeps his place at flyhalf despite not being at his best against Australia, having not played in eight weeks because of an ankle injury.

Galthie resisted the temptation to start Mathieu Jalibert in Ntamack's place.

“Of course it’s an option, Jalibert did really well when he came on against Australia. Full of determination, maturity. He helped us win," Galthie said. “But Romain had a solid game in a difficult match. He stood up whether it was in defense or in attack. He’s been playing better this week and he will play better on Saturday night, like the rest of the team.”

France faces the Springboks with a beefy midfield of Gael Fickou and Jonathan Danty, while locks Thibaud Flament and Cameron Woki should be in for a tough night against Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth.

Favoring continuity, Galthie made only two changes in the reserves. Bastien Chalureau replaces the injured Killian Geraci at lock and Reda Wardi comes in at prop for Dany Priso.

South Africa coach coach Jacques Nienaber made five changes following last Saturday's 19-16 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Willie le Roux was recalled at fullback and Faf de Klerk at scrumhalf. He also included uncapped flyhalf Manie Libbok on the bench after struggling to find a consistent replacement at No. 10 for the injured Handré Pollard. Although Damian Williemse struggled against Ireland he is retained at flyhalf.

Cheslin Kolbe goes back to the right wing and Kurt-Lee Arendse shifts to the left wing. Prop Ox Nche and hooker Bongi Mbonambi both start while Mostert is at lock after an injury to Lood de Jager.

Lineups:

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Mathieu Jalibert.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi.

