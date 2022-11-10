Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market Strong Extension In Revenue Continues CAGR of 48.8%

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market .

Global augmented reality market is expected to grow by 48.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $231.34 billion by 2026

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Apple Inc.

Atheer, Inc.

Blippar Ltd.

Catchoom Technologies, S.L.

Facebook Inc

Google, LLC

HP Development Co., L.P.

Intellectsoft LLC

Lumus Ltd.

Magic Leap, Inc

Microsoft Corp.

Niantic Inc.

Optinvent S.A.

Popar Co Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Co Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Total Immersion

Universal mCloud Corp. (NGRAIN)

Vuzix Corp.

Wayray AG

Wikitude GmbH

Zugara, Inc.

Research Methodology:

Global Keyword Market Primary Research:

During the Primary Research, we conducted interviews with a number of important sources of supply and demand to gather qualitative and quantitative data relevant to the Keyword report. Prominent industry participants, subject matter experts from key corporations, and consultants from numerous significant firms and organizations active on the global market are some of the primary sources of supply.

Global Keyword Market Secondary Research:

The conduct of secondary research focused on using the lowest point, regional area, and technology-oriented viewpoints to gather vital information about the business supply chain, the firm currency system, global corporate pools, and sector segmentation. The market size as a whole was determined through secondary research, which the initial survey then corroborated.

Based on Component

Hardware

– Sensors

– Semiconductor Component

– Displays and Projectors

– Position Trackers

– Cameras

– Others

Software

– Software Developer Kits

– Cloud Services

Based on Technology

Marker-based Augmented Reality

– Passive Marker

– Active Marker

Markerless Augmented Reality

– Model based Tracking

– Image based Processing

Based on Device

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Head-Up Display (HUD)

– Handheld Device

Based on Industry Vertical

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education

– Automotive

– Retail & Marketing

– Other Verticals

Based on End User

Consumer

Enterprise

– Large Enterprises

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC: Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe: Rest of Europe is further segmented into The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

