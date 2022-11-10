Top Leading Industrial Internet-of-Things Market Helping Businesses to Shine Out More!

The industrial internet-of-things, also known as the IIoT, is a term used to describe the network of physical devices and machines that are connected to the internet. These devices are able to collect and share data, making them more efficient and productive. The IIoT has the potential to revolutionize manufacturing and other industries, by providing real-time data that can be used to improve processes and make better decisions.

The global industrial internet-of-things (IIoT) market was valued at USD 193.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 993.09 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

With the advent of Industry 4.0 and emergence of new technologies, IIoT has become one of the most transformational trends across various industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, automotive, and others. IIoT aids in connecting physical devices with each other and with people over the internet to collect and share data about those devices and their environment.

Figure Shows Industrial Internet-of-Things Market Value (USD Mn) and Y-O-Y Growth Rate:

Key Market Players included in the report:

IBM

Intel

Accenture

Cisco

GE

AT&T

Emerson

BlackBerry

Rockwell Automation

Amazon

Pivotal

Seeq

TempoDB

RTI

Google

Omron

Apple

DataLogic

There are many benefits of IIoT, including:

1. Increased Efficiency: IIoT can help organizations increase efficiency by providing real-time data that can be used to make informed decisions. For example, if a machine is not operating correctly, IIoT can provide data that can be used to troubleshoot the issue and fix it quickly.

2. Optimized Processes: IIoT can also be used to optimize processes.

Key Market Segments

Type

Private IoT

Public IoT

Community IoT

Application

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Transportation

Control Systems/Robotics

Regional Segmentation:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Research Methodology by Market.us

Research study on Industrial Internet-of-Things market will performed in five phases which include primary research, secondary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review. Based on the understanding of requirements, we conducted secondary research to identify the Segment specifications, qualitative and quantitative data along with the factors responsible for the growth of said market, The secondary sources referred for the study include press releases, company annual reports and research papers related to the industry.

Various sources such as industry magazines, trade journals, government websites and associations were also reviewed for gathering precise data on opportunities for business expansions in said market. Moreover, quantitative as well as qualitative data was also extracted from paid databases, which included Reuters, Faction, Bloomberg, One Source, and Hoovers, which proved to be useful for in depth technical study of the market.

