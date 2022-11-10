Feast of Saint Martin: Festival of Light and Song

November, when days grow shorter and winter draws near, is the time of the Feast of Saint Martin, or Martinmas. The feast day honoring the Catholic Sa... November, when days grow shorter and winter draws near, is the time of the Feast of Saint Martin, or Martinmas. The feast day honoring the Catholic Saint Martin of Tours is accompanied by numerous traditions in several Central European countries. In Germany, young children make colorful lanterns to carry in street processions held on and around Saint Martin's Day, which is observed on November 11.