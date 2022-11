The 14 steps over the abyss at Austria's Hoher Dachstein are enough to make your knees shake. Once you reach the end of a suspension bridge, the route... The 14 steps over the abyss at Austria's Hoher Dachstein are enough to make your knees shake. Once you reach the end of a suspension bridge, the route continues to a staircase that leads to a glass platform offering an incredible view of the mountains and sheer drop below.