Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Size Experience Some Large Growth In Near Future

Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market

Europe radio frequency identification (RFID) market reached $3,272.1 million in 2019 and will grow by 8.6% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for RFID in the region.

Key Players:

Alien Technology Corporation

AMS AG

Atmel Corp

BT Global Services

CipherLab Co., Ltd.

Confidex Ltd

Corerfid, Ltd.

Datalogic S.p.A.

GAO RFID, Inc.

Honeywell International

Impinj, Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

Omni-Id, Inc.

RF Code

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

SMARTRAC N.V.

Tagmaster AB

Technology Solutions UK Ltd. (TSL)

ThinkMagic (Trimble)

Wavetrend, Ltd.

Xerox Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Based on component

– RFID Tags

– RFID Readers

– Middleware

– Software

– Service

Based on product type

– Active RFID

– Passive RFID

– Other RFID Types

Based on frequency band

– Low Frequency

– High Frequency

– Ultra-high Frequency

Based on wafer size

– 200mm

– 300mm

– 450mm

Based on application

– E-payments

– Identification and Security

– Asset Tracking

– Materials Handling and Logistics

– Military and Aerospace

– Other Applications

Based on industrial vertical

– Financial Services

– Healthcare & Medical

– Logistics & Transportation

– Agriculture, Farming & Livestock

– Automotive & Manufacturing

– Retail & E-commerce

– Consumer Goods

– Other Verticals

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

Why Buy this Report?

