Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Growth | Future Trends, Development Strategies Forecast to 2031

A new system for paying transit fares, called Automated Fare Collection (AFC), is being piloted in some U.S. cities. The system uses electronic readers to automatically deduct fares from riders’ prepaid fare cards or accounts. AFC promises faster boarding times and shorter lines at fare payment areas.

The global automated fare collection market was valued at USD 11,950 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2022 and 2032.

Find Out More about the Report Coverage | Request PDf Sample: https://market.us/report/automated-fare-collection-afc-market/request-sample/

Moving ahead, the research literature conducts a country-wise analysis such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa. The prominent regional contributors unearth the lucrative growth avenues for the ensuing years. It then deeply explores the competitive terrain concerning the top organizations, as well as new and emerging participants in this business space.

The figure shows Market Value (USD Mn) and Y-O-Y Growth Rate:

Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market: Participant Insights and Potential Buyers

Strong customer relationships with dealers/distributors, and other stakeholders in distribution channels, have been at the forefront of the many policies and plans that prominent players in global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) markets have adopted. Some of the top key players operating in the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market are Cubic Systems

Cubic Corporation

Thales Group

GMV

ST Engineering

Atos

Longbow Solution Sdn. Bhd.

Samsung SDS

Nippon Signal Co. Ltd.

Other Key Players

Competitiveness in this landscape is growing stronger, and the adoption of new Automated Fare Collection (AFC) technology is superseding the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) of yesteryears. With numerous updations, customizations, and innovations, end users can increase uptime, save on maintenance and energy costs, scale products with the business, and extend the life of their investments, all of which will play a significant role in the global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market.

Remaining Report Metric:

* Projected Year- 2023

* Short-Term Projection Year – 2028

* Long-Term Projected Year – 2032

* Regional Scope – North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and ROW

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://market.us/report/automated-fare-collection-afc-market/#inquiry

Methodology of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market

The four main activities used in collecting data for the report are: These activities aid in estimating the current market size for Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market. Thorough secondary research was conducted to collect information on the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market, such as new technologies coming into the market and components connected with this market. The data collected was then validated with industry professionals from every value chain through primary research. To estimate the market size, top-down or bottom-up approaches were used.

Secondary research involves collecting data from government publications, such as the World Bank, Eurostat and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and CDC. It also includes regulatory and corporate filings like SEC filings and annual reports, investor presentations and financial statements. Research journals, trade, business and professional associations. Secondary data was used to predict the market size, which was then validated by primary research.

After gaining a clear picture of the market for a Automated Fare Collection (AFC) through secondary research, extensive primary research was conducted. For the primary research, market experts interviewed from both the demand-side and supply-side players. They also covered four regions: Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, and the Rest of the World. Primary data was also collected via mail, Questionnairess and telephonic interview.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product, This market is segmented into:

Farebox

Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

Validator

Application Outlook

Off-Board

On-Board

Topographical Study:

1. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

2. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

5. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Report Provides Insights on The Following Pointers:

– It gives a forecast analysis of factors driving or restraining the development of the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market.

– The report gives a seven-year forecast value evaluated based on the current market performance of the automotive industry.

– It helps in understanding the main segments of the products and their future.

– The report gives a deep analysis of changing competition in the market, which keeps you ahead of your competitors.

– The report gives the market definition of the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market and analyzes different factors influencing the market such as drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Questionnaires answered in the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market report include:

Q1. What are the biggest challenges the global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) markets will face in the near future?

Q2. Can I ask for different company profiles?

Q3. What are the criteria used for selecting a company profile?

Q4. Which crucial factors are accountable for the robust growth of the global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market?

Q5. What are the present and future outlooks of the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) based on geographical regions?

Q6. What is the USP for the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market report?

Q7. What is the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market size?

Q8. Why are Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market so popular?

Q9. Why is the consumption of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) highest in the region?

Q10. What are the estimated figures for the overall market in the coming few years?

Access Full Report Description with TOC @ https://market.us/report/automated-fare-collection-afc-market/

We have many reasons to recommend us:

– Market.us cover more than 15 major industries, segmented into more than 90 sectors.

– More than 120 countries

– More than 100 paid data sources were mined for investigation.

– Ask our research experts any questions you may have before or after you purchase your report.

– Develop an overview of the current Automated Fare Collection (AFC) landscape in key markets

– Learn how regulatory or legal changes will affect the market

– Identify market prospects

MORE RELATED REPORTS FROM OUR DATABASE:

Hydrating Drinks Market Overview and status 2022-2031 Gatorade, The Sports Fuel Company, Flavorman, BA Sports Nutrition

Commercial Elevator Market to Witness Massive Growth, Emerging Technology Research Report by 2032

Intraoral Dental X-ray Systems Market Growing Trends and Forecast 2022-2028

Compact Wheel Loader Tire Market Statistics | Focus On Estimation, Research and Future Growth by 2031

At 5.5% CAGR, Contact Level Sensors Market Segments , Strategic Moves, and Competitive Intelligence Report – Market.us

Fertility Drug Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 6.1 billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.9%

About us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. We offer tactical and strategic support, which enables our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions and chart out future plans and attain success every single time.

Communication contact:

Global Business Development Teams – Market.us

Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

For Sales Enquiries: inquiry@market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Website: https://market.us