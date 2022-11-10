Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man accused of killing 2 teen girls asks for public defender

By Associated Press
2022/11/10 06:23
FILE - Indiana State Police Peru Post Public Information Officer Tony Slocum provides the latest details of the investigation into the murders of teen...
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announces during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the arrest of Richard Allen...
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announces during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the arrest of Richard Allen...
Grandparents of Liberty German — Mike Patty, left, and Becky Patty, right — speak with reporters after a news conference Oct. 31, 2022, in Delphi, Ind...
FILE - Grandparents of victim Libby German, Becky Patty, left, and her husband, Mike Patty, speak during a news conference for the latest updates on t...
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, right and Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland take questions during a news conference in Delphi, ...
Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland speaks during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, on the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, fo...
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby speaks during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, on the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, for t...
Family members of Liberty German, and Abigail Williams listen as Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announces during a news conference in...
Mike Patty, grandfather of Libby German speaks with the media following a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, where the arrest of ...
Grandparents of Liberty German — Mike Patty, left, and Becky Patty, right — speak with reporters after a news conference Oct. 31, 2022, in Delphi, Ind...
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announces during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the arrest of Richard Allen...
Flowers are placed at the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, near where Liberty German and Abigail Williams were last see...
A makeshift memorial to Liberty German, and Abigail Williams near where they were last seen and where the bodies were discovered stands along the Mono...
A makeshift memorial to Liberty German, and Abigail Williams near where they were last seen and where the bodies were discovered stands along the Mono...

FILE - Indiana State Police Peru Post Public Information Officer Tony Slocum provides the latest details of the investigation into the murders of teen...

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announces during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the arrest of Richard Allen...

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announces during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the arrest of Richard Allen...

Grandparents of Liberty German — Mike Patty, left, and Becky Patty, right — speak with reporters after a news conference Oct. 31, 2022, in Delphi, Ind...

FILE - Grandparents of victim Libby German, Becky Patty, left, and her husband, Mike Patty, speak during a news conference for the latest updates on t...

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, right and Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland take questions during a news conference in Delphi, ...

Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland speaks during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, on the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, fo...

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby speaks during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, on the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, for t...

Family members of Liberty German, and Abigail Williams listen as Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announces during a news conference in...

Mike Patty, grandfather of Libby German speaks with the media following a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, where the arrest of ...

Grandparents of Liberty German — Mike Patty, left, and Becky Patty, right — speak with reporters after a news conference Oct. 31, 2022, in Delphi, Ind...

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announces during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the arrest of Richard Allen...

Flowers are placed at the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, near where Liberty German and Abigail Williams were last see...

A makeshift memorial to Liberty German, and Abigail Williams near where they were last seen and where the bodies were discovered stands along the Mono...

A makeshift memorial to Liberty German, and Abigail Williams near where they were last seen and where the bodies were discovered stands along the Mono...

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The man accused of killing two teenage girls has requested a public defender in a letter to the court filed Wednesday because both he and his wife can no longer work.

“I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court. I am begging to be provided with legal assistance in a public defender or whatever help is available,” he wrote in the letter to Carroll Circuit Court.

Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, on Feb. 13, 2017, outside the north central Indiana city.

Indiana State Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26. They announced his arrest Oct. 31.

Allen wrote his wife has stopped working for “her personal safety.”

“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself,” Allen wrote in the letter that was postmarked Nov. 7. “However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone.

“I also did not realize what my wife and I’s immediate financial situation was going to be,” he wrote. “We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety."

Allen did not elaborate on the threats to her safety.

“Again, I throw myself at the mercy of the court. Please provide me whatever assistance you may," he wrote, the Journal and Courier reported.