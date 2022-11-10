Taiwan’s NCKU inaugurates new building donated by Himax Technologies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9) inaugurated its new “Chi Duan Building,” which was built with funds donated by Himax Technologies Chair Wu Biing-seng (吳炳昇).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Wu, NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞), College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Miin Wu School of Computing Dean Chung Pau-choo (詹寶珠), Academy of Innovative Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing Dean Su Yan-kuin (蘇炎坤), and Department of Electrical Engineering Chair Lin Chih-lung (林志隆). At the event, Su said the Chi Duan Building was an “important encouragement” for her during her presidency, as it symbolized the support she received from alumni in the engineering field.

According to NCKU, the school’s Department of Electrical Engineering has added several key spaces since it moved to its new location on the Zih-ciang Campus in 1997. Many of the additions, including the Chi Mei and Chi Duan buildings, were linked to Wu, who said he really wants to “give back to NCKU” as he spent the majority of his student years at the school.

Despite the challenges encountered during the Chi Duan Building’s construction, everything was worth it, and Wu is thankful the building was completed during Su’s presidency. He added that he hopes students can make good use of the space and produce more achievements there.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The company is the market leader in automotive display driver technology with a 40% global market share, as well as a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in a variety of consumer electronics devices.



The Chi Duan Building was constructed with funds donated by Himax Technologies Chair Wu Biing-seng. (National Cheng Kung University photo)

After finding success in his entrepreneurship, Wu donated over NT$100 million (US$3.14 million) to build the Chi Duan Building in 2016 and became the youngest alumnus to make a major donation in the school’s history. The building’s name was derived from Wu’s parents’ names and conveys the hope that students would be inspired and have a proper beginning.

In addition, Wu has also sponsored funds for research and teaching and supported the Department of Electrical Engineering’s establishment of a library and exhibition hall. Starting in 2008, Himax has sponsored scholarships for master’s and PhD students and maintained a partnership with NCKU.



Himax Technologies' products are exhibited at the Chi Duan Building. (National Cheng Kung University photo)