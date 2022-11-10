How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 11/9/2022

Wall Street closed sharply lower, giving back a big chunk of the gains built in a three-day rally running up to Election Day.

Several sources of disappointment were behind the drop Wednesday.

There’s still uncertainty about whether Tuesday’s elections will result in a divided Congress that would prevent the kinds of economic policies that make Wall Street nervous. A batch of sour profit reports also hurt, while crypto plunged again amid the industry’s latest crisis of confidence. Looming over all of it is a report scheduled for Thursday, when the U.S. government gives the latest update on inflation.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 79.54 points, or 2.1%, to 3,748.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 646.89 points, or 2%, to 32,513.94.

The Nasdaq fell 263.02 points, or 2.5%, to 10,353.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 48.53 points, or 2.7%, to 1,760.40.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 21.98 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 110.72 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 122.08 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 39.47 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,017.61 points, or 21.4%.

The Dow is down 3,824.36 points, or 10.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,291.80 points, or 33.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 484.91 points, or 21.6%.