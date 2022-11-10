Former residence of late Taiwan leader Chiang Kai-shek reopens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former residence of the late Taiwanese ruler Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) reopened on Monday (Nov. 7) with a refreshing look and a new purpose.

Tucked in Taipei’s Yangmingshan, the Grass Mountain Chateau (草山行館) was built with rocks and timber using cypress and fir. It used to be a reception house for the country’s state-run sugar company in the 1920s during the Japanese colonial period and became a temporary residence of Chiang when his government retreated to Taiwan in 1949.

Chiang had received many dignitaries at the Chateau before he moved to the Shilin Official Residence in 1950, rendering it an edifice with historical significance. The Chateau was designated a historic building in 2005 but was severely damaged by a fire in 2007.

The restoration took three years and a rejuvenation project has transformed it into a cultural hub in an initiative by Taipei’s Department of Cultural Affairs at a cost of NT$34 million (US$1.07 million).

Also undergoing renovation were five surrounding buildings, which together form an art center with a historic ambiance. It boasts six spaces where visitors engage in tea tasting, reading, dining, agricultural experience, and art classes, said the department.

The Grass Mountain Chateau commands a view of the Keelung River, Tamsui River, Guandu Plain, and Mount Guanyin, a recreational place that is also rich in scenery. Visit the Facebook page of the Grass Mountain Chateau for more information.



Grass Mountain Chateau. (Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs photos)