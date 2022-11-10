Alexa
ANA to resume two daily roundtrip flights between Taipei Songshan Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport

Flight schedule finally returns to pre-COVID frequency

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/10 16:45
(ANA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced Thursday (Nov. 10) that from Dec. 1, the number of roundtrip flights between Taipei Songshan Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport will increase from one to two per day, returning to the pre-COVID-19 level.

With two daily Taipei-Tokyo flights from Dec. 1, passengers will be able to choose the flight that best fits their schedule for visiting Japan or catching a connecting flight to Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Honolulu in the U.S. on the same day, CNA quoted the airline as saying.

Starting from Dec. 1, both of ANA's daily flights from Songshan to Haneda will depart in the afternoon, at 1:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. local time in Taipei, and arrive at 5:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Japan time. The return flights leave Haneda at 9:20 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. Japan time and arrive at Songshan at 12:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. local time, per CNA.
ANA
Songshan Airport
Haneda Airport

