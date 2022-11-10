4 outrageous scalped tickets for soldout BLACKPINK concert in Taiwan axed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four tickets for the sold-out BLACKPINK world tour concert in Kaohsiung were canceled on Thursday (Nov. 10) after media reports of outrageous ticket prices which were marked up by more than 45 times their original price.

The popular South Korean girl group will hold a concert at Kaohsiung National Stadium in southern Taiwan on March 18, 2023. The tickets were open for pre-sale in four rounds and were sold out in the last round on Thursday within a minute. Four tickets, which were officially priced at NT$8,800 (US$276), were seen for sale for as much as NT$400,000 (US$12,576) on well-known e-commerce platforms.

Following media reports on the outrageous ticket prices by scalpers, Live Nation Taiwan, the pop group's world tour organizer in the country, announced they were going to scrap the tickets in question, and the four tickets will be put up for sale by the organizer, read the post.

Live National Taiwan warned scalpers that in order to protect consumers, they would continue to cancel tickets whenever they found them being resold at unreasonable prices.