Building Energy Management Solution Market to Reach US$ 36.7 billion by 2030

The global building energy management solution market size was valued at US$ 8.8 billion in 2021. The global building energy management solution market size is forecast to reach US$ 36.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A sophisticated way to keep track of and manage the building’s energy requirements is via a building energy management system. Whether they are HVAC, non-HVAC, or industrial, a wide range of additional building components can be controlled and monitored by this system. Energy-related devices, including lights, HVAC systems, and electricity systems are all controlled by this system. A building energy management system controls energy use and notifies the building owner through a mobile device or monitoring system of any equipment issues.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rising activities in the construction sector, including activities of construction buildings & infrastructure, drives the demand for HVAC control and energy management systems, which boosts the global market growth.
The increasing use of wired energy management systems in HVAC and non-HVAC spaces due to user-level security control, quick data scan, energy-saving power, and LCD screen display for meters promotes the adoption of energy management solutions. Thus, these factors drive global market expansion.
The increased initial expense associated with deploying energy management systems and cost volatility in energy management may slow down the overall industry growth.
The increasing number of smart cities and growing consumer understanding of energy management solutions is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. The manufacturing and production of building energy management products and solutions, which are used in HVAC and non-HVAC applications, have been delayed as a result of the lockdown measures in the countries. However, it is anticipated that the market will return at full speed owing to the reopening of production facilities and the release of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to have a lucrative growth rate during the projected period. As a result of the quick development in the construction sector, particularly in evolving economies such as China and India, and the growing number of government initiatives to encourage energy consumption. In addition, the growing trend of expanding smart cities to enhance the quality of life is instantly increasing the demand for building energy management systems. Additionally, the growing large number of installations of BEMS in China, Japan, India, and South Asian nations further drive the market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global building energy management solution market are:
ABB Ltd
Mcloud Technologies Inc
General Electric Company
Honeywell International Inc
Hitachi Ltd
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric
Emerson Electric Co
Rockwell Automation Inc
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global building energy management solution market segmentation focuses on Type, Component, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Wired
Wireless
Segmentation based on Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Segmentation based on Application
HVAC
Non-HVAC
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
