Aluminum Market Size, Top Countries Data, Business Insights, and SWOT Analysis by Key Players are – 2030

The global aluminum market size was US$ 148.1 billion in 2021. The global aluminum market size is forecast to reach US$ 246.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The boron group contains lightweight, ductile, nonmagnetic metal aluminum. Although it is the third most common element in the earth’s crust, it is rarely encountered in nature alone. Cryolite and bauxite are two common minerals from which it is typically derived. When evaporated in a vacuum, it produces a reflective coating that is used to make telescope mirrors, packaging, and toys. It finds application in manufacturing a wide range of goods, including foil, window frames, kitchenware, aerospace components, beer kegs, and others. Airlines, automobiles, rail transportation, and shipbuilding are just a few industries that use aluminum.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The quick development of cities and potential applications of aluminum as a copper substitute in the power industry drive the global market.

The growing initiatives, including the design of car dismantling, shredder, and environmental safety centers boost the global market growth.

The significant growth in the construction sector is likely to increase the demand for adequate materials with high durability & strength and low-self weight. This, in turn, boosts global market growth.

The increasing environmental concerns and the population rising expectations for a government effort to decrease pollution levels may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the global market. Due to the worldwide lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, aluminum suffered in terms of distribution and logistics. The pandemic-induced economic crisis caused a halt to aluminum production and distribution. The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the transportation, building, construction, and machinery and equipment sectors, which led to a decrease in aluminum utilization in these sectors. Due to various economic and legal restrictions globally, the global COVID-19 pandemic hampered intercountry activity and the import and export of aluminum.

However, all industries began to operate at the beginning of 2021, and as a result, the demand for aluminum increased in the transportation, building & construction, and machinery & equipment sectors.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its position throughout the forecast years. As a result of growing industrialization, rapid urbanization, rising investment in infrastructure, and the expansion of the automobile sector. In addition, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan consume the majority of aluminum. Thus, these factors boost the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global aluminum market are:

Alcoa Corporation

Aluminium Corporation of China Limited

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

Hindalco Industries

East Hope Group Company Limited

Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

United Company Rusal Plc.

Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global aluminum market segmentation focuses on End-User, Series, Processing Method, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-User

Transport

Building & Construction

Electrical Engineering

Consumer Goods

Foil & Packaging

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Segmentation based on Series

SERIES 1

SERIES 2

SERIES 3

SERIES 4

SERIES 5

SERIES 6

SERIES 7

SERIES 8

Segmentation based on Processing Method

Flat Rolled

Castings

Extrusions

Forgings

Pigments & Powder

Rod & Bar

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

