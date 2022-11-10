Radiotherapy Market to be Worth US$ 11.2 billion by 2030

The global radiotherapy market size was US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. The global radiotherapy market size is forecast to reach US$ 11.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Radiation treatment also referred to as radiotherapy, is used to treat cancer patients by eliminating cancerous cells and shrinking tumors. During radiotherapy, X-rays, gamma rays, and charged particles serve as radiations. Radiation therapy damages cancer cells’ DNA, which either kills them or limits their growth at high dosages. Cancer cells that have DNA damage that cannot be repaired either cease proliferating or die. When the injured cells expire, the body degrades and eliminates them. Radiation therapy is used, among other things, as the main form of cancer treatment or to treat the disease’s signs and symptoms (known as “palliative radiation therapy.”)

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising number of cancer patients and the growing geriatric population drive the global market.

The increase in the adoption of radiotherapy devices and methods due to the growing number of awareness campaigns about the benefits of radiotherapy and technological advances in radiotherapy devices boost the global market growth.

The limited availability of skilled personnel and problem in tumor visualization may slow down the overall industry expansion.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on global market growth. Several governments worldwide implemented lockdowns in order to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading. Several hospitals underwent COVID-19 center conversions. As a result, it was challenging for cancer patients to receive their treatment on time. Additionally, COVID-19 is now the primary focus of the whole healthcare industry. In this way, COVID-19 has harmed the radiotherapy market. However, radiation operations are anticipated to gain popularity again as many nations resume normalcy following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the rising incidence of cancer patients, the existence of key participants, and the expansion of R&D activities in the healthcare sector. Thus, driving the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness a lucrative annual growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of the growing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about cancer treatment, and the rising use of radiotherapy market therapy. In addition, growing prevalence owing to the existence of a high population base, the existence of unmet medical demands, and a surge in disposable incomes boost the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global radiotherapy market are:

Accuray Incorporated

Eckert & Ziegler Group

Elekta AB

Ion Beam Applications SA

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

ICAD INC.

ISORAY, INC.

MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

Siemens Healthineers

NORDION INC.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global radiotherapy market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

