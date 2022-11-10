Radiotherapy Market to be Worth US$ 11.2 billion by 2030

The global radiotherapy market size was US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. The global radiotherapy market size is forecast to reach US$ 11.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Radiation treatment also referred to as radiotherapy, is used to treat cancer patients by eliminating cancerous cells and shrinking tumors. During radiotherapy, X-rays, gamma rays, and charged particles serve as radiations. Radiation therapy damages cancer cells’ DNA, which either kills them or limits their growth at high dosages. Cancer cells that have DNA damage that cannot be repaired either cease proliferating or die. When the injured cells expire, the body degrades and eliminates them. Radiation therapy is used, among other things, as the main form of cancer treatment or to treat the disease’s signs and symptoms (known as “palliative radiation therapy.”)
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rising number of cancer patients and the growing geriatric population drive the global market.
The increase in the adoption of radiotherapy devices and methods due to the growing number of awareness campaigns about the benefits of radiotherapy and technological advances in radiotherapy devices boost the global market growth.
The limited availability of skilled personnel and problem in tumor visualization may slow down the overall industry expansion.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on global market growth. Several governments worldwide implemented lockdowns in order to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading. Several hospitals underwent COVID-19 center conversions. As a result, it was challenging for cancer patients to receive their treatment on time. Additionally, COVID-19 is now the primary focus of the whole healthcare industry. In this way, COVID-19 has harmed the radiotherapy market. However, radiation operations are anticipated to gain popularity again as many nations resume normalcy following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Regional Insights
North America accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the rising incidence of cancer patients, the existence of key participants, and the expansion of R&D activities in the healthcare sector. Thus, driving the market growth in the region.
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness a lucrative annual growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of the growing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about cancer treatment, and the rising use of radiotherapy market therapy. In addition, growing prevalence owing to the existence of a high population base, the existence of unmet medical demands, and a surge in disposable incomes boost the market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global radiotherapy market are:
Accuray Incorporated
Eckert & Ziegler Group
Elekta AB
Ion Beam Applications SA
Becton, Dickinson, and Company
ICAD INC.
ISORAY, INC.
MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Siemens Healthineers
NORDION INC.
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global radiotherapy market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
External Beam Radiation Therapy
Internal Radiation Therapy
Systemic Radiation Therapy
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals and Clinics
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
