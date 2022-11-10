Frequency Converter Market to Garner US$ 37.6 billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6 Percent

The global frequency converter market size was US$ 22.3 billion in 2021. The global frequency converter market size is forecast to reach US$ 37.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A frequency converter is a machine with electromechanical control that transforms one frequency’s alternating current into another frequency’s alternating current. Apart from utility frequency, which varies by country and is either 50 Hz or 60 Hz, frequency converters allow the equipment and gadgets to work at their standard frequency. In many sectors, frequency converters are used to adjust the speed and torque of AC motors based on the demands of the load. Static and rotating frequency converters are the two types of frequency converters used in businesses for frequency conversion.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The expansion of high-speed rails, which need frequency converters to regulate the speed of engines and fans, and extensive application of equipment in the aerospace and defense industry for monitoring the activities of axes drive the global market.

The discrepancy in the standards in various countries may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing adoption of rotary frequency converters in large applications with a power rating of 10 kVA boosts the global market growth.

The rising demand from the end user side, increasing research and testing activities uses in the defense mechanism, etc., fuel the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. The growth rates of industries like construction and building, transportation, oil and gas, energy, food processing, electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others have decreased as a result of the global economic shutdown. In addition, the COVID-19-affected regions’ demand for electricity declined. Additionally, the shortage of labor and widening supply-demand gaps prevented the building of new electric utility infrastructure, renewable power plants, grid networks, and other power plants, which hindered the market’s expansion throughout the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for renewable power generation, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is due to the growing need for a constant and durable power supply, owing to the rising population. Thus, this factor drives the market growth in the region. In addition, the existence of key participants and an increased consumer base further boost the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global frequency converter market are:

ABB Ltd

General Electric Company

APLAB Ltd

Siemens

Danfoss

Magnus Power

Georator Corporation

Aelco

NR Electric

KGS Electronics

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global frequency converter market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Aerospace And Defense

Power And Energy

Oil And Gas

Traction

Marine/Offshore

Process Industry

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Static frequency converter

Rotary frequency converter

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

