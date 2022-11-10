Learning Management System Market Size, 2022, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2030

Global Learning Management System industry valued approximately USD 5.13 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.11% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

The major factors responsible for growth in this industry include the trend of BYOD i.e. Bring Your Own Devices and the rising adoption of digital learning among corporate organizations & institutions. Others drivers for this market are increasing usage of wearable eLearning devices and transpiring technologies like gamification and virtual reality. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Application:

> Content Management

> Administration

> Learner Management

Delivery Mode:

> Distance Learning

> Instructor-led Training

Deployment:

> Cloud

> On Premise

User Type:

> Academic

> Corporate

Vertical:

> Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

> Government

> Telecommunications & IT (ICT)

> Retail

> Education

> Healthcare

> Biopharma

Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are –

IBM Corp., Oracle, SAP SE, Xerox Corp., Pearson Plc, McGraw Hill Co., Blackboard Inc., and D2L Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovations.

