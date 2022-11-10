Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Size, Share, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2030

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics industry valued approximately USD 7.05 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 44.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

The major driver for the industry is the escalating volume of big data and the increasing need of big data analytics. With this rise in volume the companies are exploring ways to study and process this data speedily and economically. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

> Solution

> Service

Application:

> Security Intelligence

> Risk & Fraud Analytics

> IoT

> Supply Chain Analytics

> Customer Analytics

> Operational Intelligence

Vertical:

> Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

> Telecommunications & IT (ICT)

> Retail

> Manufacturing

> Healthcare

> Government & Defense

Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Microsoft Corp., Treadata Corp., Amazon Web Services, Tableau Software Inc., IBM Co., Cloudera, Inc., Pentaho Corp., and SAP SE. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovation.

Target Audience of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Study

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

