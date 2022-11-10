Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Size [2022-2032] | Share, Segmentation and Forecast 2031

An application specific integrated circuit, or ASIC, is a type of microchip designed for a specific use. They are commonly used in cell phones, modems, and other devices where space is limited. ASICs can be more expensive to produce than other types of microchips, but they offer a number of advantages. For example, they consume less power and are more resistant to heat.

An application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) is a chip customized for a particular use, rather than intended for general-purpose use. For example, a customer might design an ASIC to include just the specific logic functions and interfaces desired, in order to save space, power consumption or both. ASICs are used in a variety of electronic products, including personal computers, workstations, servers, cell phones, wireless LAN equipment and video games consoles. They are also used in some high-end scientific instruments and industrial robots.

The global market for application-specific integrated Circuits was worth US$ 15,214 million in 2022. The market is expected to expand at a 6.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The major drivers of this market are the increasing demand for consumer electronics and rising adoption of AI-based applications.

Segments Covered in the Report

Major Product Types covered are:

Full-Custom ASICS

Semi-Custom ASICs

Platform ASICs

Major Applications covered are:

IT

Telecommunications

Others

** Based on the regional and country-level analysis, the Application Specific Integrated Circuit market has been segmented as follows:**

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

