Industrial Boilers Market to Hit USD 12.6 Bn, Globally, by 2027 | 3.3% CAGR

Boilers are one of the most commonly used equipment in industries and are used in a wide range of applications such as power generation, food & beverage processing, textile manufacturing, chemical processing, pulp & paper production, and more.

An industrial boiler is a closed vessel that uses a fuel source or electricity to heat water or generate steam for industrial heating and process applications. In the United States, boilers are regulated by the National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors. There are two types of boilers: fire-tube and water-tube. Fire-tube boilers are more common in small to medium sized industrial facilities while water-tube boilers are more common in large facilities.

Expected Growth: The global industrial boilers market was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027. The market is driven by the need for efficient and clean energy generation, as well as the increasing demand for process heat in various industries.

Industrial boilers are mostly used for generating steam in various industries such as food & beverages, chemical, healthcare, paper & pulp, and others. These boilers are available in different types such as fire-tube, water-tube, and combi-tube; and fuel type such as oil & gas, biomass, and coal. The adoption of industrial boilers is increasing owing to the rising demand for process heat across various industries. The rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe are propelling the growth of the industrial boilers market.

Specific manufacturing

General Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Bosch Thermotechnology

Industrial Boilers

CMI Group

Byworth Boilers

Cochran

ZG Boiler

Hebei Xinhuaxin Boiler Manufacturing

Tianlu Boiler Industry

Wuxi Huaguang Electric Power Eng

Note: Along with the indirect influence of associated industries, We are regularly tracking direct effect COVID-19 has on the market. The observations will be included in the report.

Industrial Boilers Study should be approached:

1. A competitor can use a product heat map to analyze their product’s weaknesses and strengths.

2. Revenue Analysis (Historical & Forecast) for all segments and geography

3. Market opportunities can be seen on the Opportunity Map.

4. Company’s SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST Analysis

5. Drivers [Automotive industry has seen a huge growth in recent years], Restraints and Opportunity Analysis

6. Market Forecast: Talk about the growth of the new Industrial Boilers market over the next 10 years.

Market segmentation:

The article will outline the different types of Industrial Boilers market.

Types of Industrial Boilers: Different types of Industrial Boilers market.

Coal Fired Boilers

Oil/ Gas Boilers

Electric Boilers

Common uses for Industrial Boilers Market: The range of applications for which these Industrial Boilers are used.

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Petrochemical Industries

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The Industrial Boilers growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

The article covers the following points:

1. The Industrial Boilers market’s value is analyzed according to the key region

2. To analyze the market for trends, future expansion and their stake in the entire sector.

3. (2015-2020) Historic data analysis and forecast period analysis (2022-2032) are the information covered by reports.

4. The report is full of information on the region, major players there now and what has changed recently. It’s also about different types of products,

applications, and other background information.

